Packers Defensive Player Wants To Switch To Wide Receiver

Veteran cornerback Keisean Nixon has been a revelation for the Green Bay Packers in the return game lately.

But Nixon apparently isn't content with only having the ball in his hands on kickoffs and punts. According to head coach Matt LaFleur, the fouth-year pro has been asking to play on offense as well.

"LaFleur says Keisean Nixon has been campaigning to play slot — not slot corner, but slot receiver," said Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Tuesday.

In the last five weeks, Nixon has returned 22 kickoffs for 580 yards and six punts for 92 yards. He's also started the last three games at cornerback.

Nixon did not become the Packers' primary returner until the team released Amari Rodgers last month.

“I know, we’re probably going to get criticized for not playing him early, and that’s fair,” LaFleur said following Green Bay's win over the Rams last night. “We should have had him in there earlier and we didn’t. I don’t think we knew what we had. He’s proven what he brings to the table. Can’t say enough about what he brings to this team.”

This is actually the first time in Nixon's career he's been used extensively as a returner. In three seasons with the Raiders (2019-21), he only ran back six kickoffs and never returned a punt.