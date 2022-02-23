Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit.

On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure.

“More foreshadowing of Mason Crosby’s likely impending release,” Schneidman tweeted.

Crosby, 37, has been with the Packers since the 2007 season. Over the course of his career in Green Bay he has made a whopping 370 field goals.

This past season, Crosby made 25 of 34 field goal attempts. It was the worst season he’s had since 2012.

Even though Crosby has been a steady presence for over a decade in Green Bay, the franchise could use a change at kicker.

Eberle, an undrafted kicker out Utah State, could end up turning out to be a viable option for the Packers. At the very least, he would give the team a much younger option for the foreseeable future.

If Crosby is released by the Packers this offseason, it’ll be interesting to see if he chooses to play for another club.