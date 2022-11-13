Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon.

The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field.

The main complaint that fans seem to have right now is LaFleur's reluctance to go for it on two fourth downs so far today.

"LaFleur needs to quit being such a square and go for it on 4th down," one fan said.

"3-6 and Matt LaFleur refusing to go for two obvious 4th downs. Pathetic," added another.

"Do you know how hard it is to get outcoached by Mike McCarthy?" asked a third. "Well Matt Lafleur, is having that happen right now and it's not even close. Dive-dive-Hail Mary then punt. If you play it that way, you have to go on 4th."

At least one fan was dismayed by a particular play call LaFleur dialed up in the first half as well.

"Oh what a play call by Matt LaFleur. 3rd and 2 and he decides to go with a little shovel toss to the left where Micah Parsons is one on one with a TE," he chimed in. "This offense is so bad it’s hilarious."

Despite these complaints, the Packers still have a chance to pull this one out.

However, Dallas currently leads by a touchdown and just got the ball back. If they go up by 14 points, it might be too much for the Packers to overcome.