Packers Fans Aren’t Happy With Controversial Incomplete Pass Call

A general view of Lambeau Field during a Green Bay Packers game.GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of Lambeau Field as fans arrive before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September 13, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be an NFL playoff game without at least one fanbase unhappy with a controversial call.

During the 49ers-Packers game, it looked like the Packers were going to get a turnover off of a Brandon Aiyuk fumble before the call was reversed.

The officials deemed that Aiyuk never completed the process for a catch because the ball was knocked out before his third step.

To say that Packers fans are unhappy about this call would be a massive understatement.

Nothing has gone right for the 49ers thus far as Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t even have 50 yards through the air yet, plus a horrific interception. It’s only a one-possession game due to their defense doing a stellar job on the Packers’ offense.

The winner of this game will advance to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. You can see this game on FOX.

