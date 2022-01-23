Packers Fans Aren’t Happy With Controversial Incomplete Pass Call

It wouldn’t be an NFL playoff game without at least one fanbase unhappy with a controversial call.

During the 49ers-Packers game, it looked like the Packers were going to get a turnover off of a Brandon Aiyuk fumble before the call was reversed.

The officials deemed that Aiyuk never completed the process for a catch because the ball was knocked out before his third step.

In #SFvsGB, the ruling on the field was a catch fumble. After review, it was determined that the receiver did not complete the process of the catch because the ball was knocked out just before he took his third step. Therefore, the ruling on the field was reversed. pic.twitter.com/vBuXAD7UkQ — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 23, 2022

To say that Packers fans are unhappy about this call would be a massive understatement.

Is the NFL catch rule like superstar traveling in the NBA? https://t.co/1Gi36L5FYI — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) January 23, 2022

Third step huh https://t.co/t1xG4BcW82 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 23, 2022

Hold on to that ball, Petey. https://t.co/chnYZmblp7 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 23, 2022

Blah. Blah. You were wrong! Clearly a fumble https://t.co/XxYrbS5SMD — Tobi Altizer (@Tobi_Altizer) January 23, 2022

For those who were wondering. https://t.co/xHeyI6qhdm — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) January 23, 2022

Now do the Packers one that *was* a fumble. https://t.co/eniqyrA2Vw — Anthony Birch (@AnthonyEBirch) January 23, 2022

Now do Marcedes Lewis. You can't even be consistent on reviews for the same thing in the same game. https://t.co/INw6SdIEgO — Bruce Ciskie (@BruceCiskie) January 23, 2022

Did Lewis take a third step? https://t.co/p1XEWrSKr1 — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) January 23, 2022

Nothing has gone right for the 49ers thus far as Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t even have 50 yards through the air yet, plus a horrific interception. It’s only a one-possession game due to their defense doing a stellar job on the Packers’ offense.

The winner of this game will advance to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. You can see this game on FOX.