Packers Fans Crushing ESPN’s Top Running Backs List

Aaron Jones running with the football.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 25: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball for a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers fans are crushing ESPN’s latest ranking of the top running backs in the NFL.

The Worldwide Leader released its top 10 NFL RB list on Thursday, which failed to include Packers RB Aaron Jones. Giants RB Saquon Barkley topped the ranking, followed by Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey and then Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot.

To be honest, the top five running backs probably all deserve to be placed ahead of Aaron Jones. But his omission from ESPN’s ranking is totally undeserved.

Aaron Jones finished with 16 rushing touchdowns last season, tied with Titans RB Derrick Henry for the most in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey finished with 15 while Dalvin Cook had 13. Packers fans are crushing ESPN’s omission of Jones in the Worldwide Leader’s latest ranking.

ESPN may want to go back and make some changes to its ranking. Aaron Jones absolutely deserves to be considered one of the top 10 running backs in the NFL.

It’s hard to believe what Green Bay was able to accomplish last season, given the circumstances. The Packers had no business reaching the NFC Championship Game this past season, but did just that thanks to Jones’ dominant play. The Packers could be an NFC contender once again if Jones continues to play the way he did last season.

Aaron Jones definitely has the attention of NFL fans everywhere, especially after ESPN’s horrendous omission in its latest ranking.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.