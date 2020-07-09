Packers Fans Crushing ESPN’s Top Running Backs List

Green Bay Packers fans are crushing ESPN’s latest ranking of the top running backs in the NFL.

The Worldwide Leader released its top 10 NFL RB list on Thursday, which failed to include Packers RB Aaron Jones. Giants RB Saquon Barkley topped the ranking, followed by Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey and then Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot.

To be honest, the top five running backs probably all deserve to be placed ahead of Aaron Jones. But his omission from ESPN’s ranking is totally undeserved.

Aaron Jones finished with 16 rushing touchdowns last season, tied with Titans RB Derrick Henry for the most in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey finished with 15 while Dalvin Cook had 13. Packers fans are crushing ESPN’s omission of Jones in the Worldwide Leader’s latest ranking.

Aaron Jones scored an NFL-high 23 touchdowns in 18 games last season, but he doesn't crack this list of top 10 RBs for 2020. https://t.co/zCL0YPWIIm — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 9, 2020

To anyone who thinks Aaron Jones isn’t Top 10 pic.twitter.com/133fUfVAEU — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) July 9, 2020

In 2019, only TWO players had at least 1,000 Rush yds, 15 TD and 400 rec yds: Aaron Jones

Christian McCaffrey Let's give @Showtyme_33 the respect he deserves pic.twitter.com/WHI63JICw7 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 9, 2020

ESPN may want to go back and make some changes to its ranking. Aaron Jones absolutely deserves to be considered one of the top 10 running backs in the NFL.

It’s hard to believe what Green Bay was able to accomplish last season, given the circumstances. The Packers had no business reaching the NFC Championship Game this past season, but did just that thanks to Jones’ dominant play. The Packers could be an NFC contender once again if Jones continues to play the way he did last season.

Aaron Jones definitely has the attention of NFL fans everywhere, especially after ESPN’s horrendous omission in its latest ranking.