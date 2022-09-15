Packers Fans Encouraged By Latest Video Of Wide Receiver Allen Lazard

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17, Randall Cobb #18 and Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers line up before the snap against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers fans are anxiously awaiting the return of wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Hopefully, it is coming soon. Lazard (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday, albeit on a limited basis.

He practiced in a limited capacity again on Thursday, but video that the Packers shared on Twitter shows the fifth-year pro moving rather smoothly in individual drills.

Lazard, who caught eight touchdown passes in 2021, had been out of action after getting his foot stepped on by a defensive lineman in practice two weeks ago.

Yesterday, Lazard told reporters he'd probably be a game-time decision for Sunday night's matchup against the Chicago Bears. However, he also indicated he anticipates a strong return to the field when he's ready.

"I felt very positive, very strong, about my ability, and still do about the rest of the year going forward," Lazard said. "Obviously, (it was) just a little mishap and (I'll) get back on the tracks from here."

Green Bay can certainly use Lazard on the perimeter. The wide receiving corps of rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, veterans Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins and practice squad promotion Juwann Winfree combined for only 120 yards on 12 receptions in a Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.