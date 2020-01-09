Packers Asking Fans For Help Ahead Of Sunday’s Game vs. Seattle

Sunday’s NFC playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks is projected to be played in inclement weather. A nasty winter storm could drop up to 10 inches of snow on Green Bay from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

While the snow will have stopped by the time the game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. local time), that much snow can wreak havoc on travel, parking and stadium conditions.

This is where Packers fans enter the picture. The franchise has reportedly started asking for several hundred fans to help shovel out Lambeau Field starting at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Knowing how dedicated Green Bay fans are, we bet they get at least 700 people there, if not more.

The #Packers have asked for as many as 700 fans to help shovel Lambeau Field starting at 6 a.m. Sunday with snowfall expected in Green Bay on Saturday night before kickoff against the Seahawks on Sunday evening. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 9, 2020

While Seattle has played in less than perfect weather before–and just won a cold-weather playoff game in Philadelphia last week–any bad weather should favor the home team.

Forecasts call for temperatures in the low 20s around game time, and those should dip as the night goes on.

Bundle up if you’re heading to Lambeau on Sunday.