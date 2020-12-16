Packers Fans Loving Aaron Rodgers’ Quote About The Season

All the talk about Aaron Rodgers’ demise were greatly exaggerated. In fact, the two-time MVP might end up posting the best numbers of his career this season.

With three games still remaining this season, Rodgers has thrown for 3,685 yards and 39 touchdowns. As per usual, the future Hall of Famer is taking care of the football.

Though we’re in the final month of the regular season, it appears Rodgers is expecting the Packers to go on a long run in the playoffs. He made an interesting comment during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Immediately after Pat McAfee said the season is nearing the end, Rodgers said “Oh no, I feel like it’s just beginning, my friends.”

Rodgers continued “Yeah we’re playing great football. Now we can say it since we’re 14 weeks in – 13 games and a bye. We’re having a lot of success on offense.”

"Yeah we're playing great football… Now we can say it we're 14 weeks in.. 13 weeks & a bye"@AaronRodgers12's mindset at this point in the season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/30dBXBVTAQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 15, 2020

The Packers are currently the top seed in the NFC, as they own the tiebreaker with the Saints.

If Rodgers continues to play at an elite level, Green Bay will be tough to beat in the postseason. He just seems to be playing at another level right now, and that’s a testament to his relationship with head coach Matt LaFleur.

Next up for the Packers is a Saturday night showdown with the Panthers. Rodgers should have an excellent performance against a defense that just gave up four touchdown passes to Drew Lock.