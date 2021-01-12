Packers Fans Loving Davante Adams’ Admission Before Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers didn’t have Davante Adams at practice during their bye week, leading fans to panic about his status for the NFC Divisional Round. On Tuesday, the star wideout provided a promising update on his health.

Adams made it clear that his absence was not injury-related, telling reporters “I feel as good as I’ve felt all season right now.”

Of course, this is great news for the Packers as they get ready for a showdown with the Rams. It’s imperative that Adams is at full strength since he’ll most likely draw one-on-one coverage from All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Green Bay didn’t have Adams for two games this season due to a hamstring injury, but he then returned with a vengeance, finishing the regular season with 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.

If the Packers are going to make a run to the Super Bowl this year, Adams will be a huge reason why. He has been without a doubt one of the top wideouts in the NFL throughout this season.

Last season didn’t end the way Green Bay wanted it to, but it can avenge that NFC Championship loss with a pair of wins over the next two weeks.

Kickoff for the Packers-Rams game is this Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET on FOX. There will be fans in attendance at Lambeau Field.