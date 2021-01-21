Packers Fans Pay Tribute To Former GM Ted Thompson

Green Bay Packers fans are mourning the loss of former GM Ted Thompson on Thursday.

Thompson, who had just turned 68 earlier this month, passed away on Wednesday. He was an integral front-office member of the Packers over the years. The former Green Bay general manager helped shape the Packers’ 2011 Super Bowl team.

Very sad news. Just heard from two sources that former #Packers GM Ted Thompson died last night. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2021

Packers fans are paying tribute to Thompson via social media on Thursday. Take a look at a few of the messages below, including head coach Matt LaFleur’s message regarding Thompson’s passing.

“His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster … I just know how important he was to many people in this building,” LaFleur said on Thursday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that former GM Ted Thompson has died. “His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster … I just know how important he was to many people in this building.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 21, 2021

RIP TED THOMPSON – THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) January 21, 2021

Ted Thompson is reason #Packers are in this title game. For the late-tenure frustration from fans, Thompson aligned #Packers for 15 years of contention with very first major decision. Every good Packers memory these past 15 years, it started with him. How many GMs can say that? — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 21, 2021

I'm saddened by the news of Ted Thompson's death. No one worked harder at scouting. He was a scout's scout. Admired how he made the call to draft Aaron Rodgers. Don't know of another GM who would have had the guts to do that. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 21, 2021

There’s no doubt Ted Thompson’s passing will be on the mind of Green Bay fans and players heading into the weekend.

He laid the ground work for the Packers’ success over the years, including this year’s team’s playoff run. Thompson also orchestrated the drafting of Aaron Rodgers with the No. 24 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Doing so shaped Green Bay’s past 15 years of success. Even this year’s team can be accredited to Thompson’s work over the years.

This weekend could turn out to be a celebration of sorts of Thompson’s life. The Packers will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.