The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Packers Fans Pay Tribute To Former GM Ted Thompson

A closeup of a Green Bay Packers football helmet.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers fans are mourning the loss of former GM Ted Thompson on Thursday.

Thompson, who had just turned 68 earlier this month, passed away on Wednesday. He was an integral front-office member of the Packers over the years. The former Green Bay general manager helped shape the Packers’ 2011 Super Bowl team.

Packers fans are paying tribute to Thompson via social media on Thursday. Take a look at a few of the messages below, including head coach Matt LaFleur’s message regarding Thompson’s passing.

“His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster … I just know how important he was to many people in this building,” LaFleur said on Thursday.

There’s no doubt Ted Thompson’s passing will be on the mind of Green Bay fans and players heading into the weekend.

He laid the ground work for the Packers’ success over the years, including this year’s team’s playoff run. Thompson also orchestrated the drafting of Aaron Rodgers with the No. 24 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Doing so shaped Green Bay’s past 15 years of success. Even this year’s team can be accredited to Thompson’s work over the years.

This weekend could turn out to be a celebration of sorts of Thompson’s life. The Packers will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.