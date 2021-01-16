Packers Fans Getting Crushed For Flag At Today’s Playoff Game

For the first time this year, a limited number of fans are allowed at Lambeau Field to root on the first place Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers and company are up 19-10 at the half against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers have been one of the teams that he seemingly handled COVID-19 the best. While they’ve had some absences here and there, the team has avoided the widespread issues that have plagued so many other teams throughout the season.

A group of Packers fans at the game today better hope they’re not jinxing it with the flag that they brought. It reads “Not even COVID can stop the Pack,” and immediately, superstitious fans of the NFC first place team were not thrilled. Other fans just mocked it, in light of all that is going on right now.

At least they all appear to be wearing their masks correctly, which is always a crapshoot when crowds are panned during big games like this. The upside is that, beyond COVID safety, they help keep your face warm if you are choosing to catch a game at Lambeau Field in the dead of winter.

Imagine holding this sign up all game pic.twitter.com/Vdp8hUpioa — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 16, 2021

COVID next week pic.twitter.com/0onodFOOf9 — Mr. Kelce aka Spoonman (@captbeardguy) January 16, 2021

A few errant throws to the end zone on the Packers’ last drive with seconds left before halftime aside, Aaron Rodgers has looked locked in today. He is 14-for-20 for 169 yards and a touchdown, and added an awesome touchdown scramble.

Jared Goff, playing through a broken thumb, has put forth a solid effort as well. He’s 9-for-10 for 91 yards and a big score, finding Van Jefferson for a four-yard touchdown to cut Green Bay’s lead late in the second quarter.

We’re moments away from the start of the third quarter. The winner of tonight’s game will face the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.