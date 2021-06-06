The Spun

Packers Fans Not Happy With Today’s Julio Jones Trade

Disappointed Green Bay Packers fans during NFL playoff blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Green Bay Packers fans in the stands in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For the last few weeks, Julio Jones appeared to be available to any team willing to pay the price to pry him away from the Atlanta Falcons. On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans were finally able to break through and get a deal done to land the former All-Pro wideout.

The Titans sent a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Falcons in return for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. In Nashville, the 32-year-old will join a star-studded offense capable of being one of the best in the league.

Although Titans fans were no doubt celebrating on Sunday, a few fanbases were left thinking about what could’ve been. Among that group, were those loyal to the Green Bay Packers.

Amidst the ongoing situation with Aaron Rodgers, Packers fans were hopeful that a shiny, new offensive skill player could’ve sweetened the pot for the 2020 MVP to return next season. Jones, despite an injury-ridden 2020, would fit the bill and give Rodgers another dynamic playmaker on the outside to pair with Davante Adams.

However, the Packers were never really in the running for the seven-time Pro Bowler for financial reasons. Jones will carry a massive salary with him to the Titans and Green Bay would’ve had to make some serious moves to clear up the cap space.

Nevertheless, Packers fans weren’t too happy on Sunday.

Packers fans have already had a difficult offseason ever since reports emerged that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of the organization. Little progress has been made in appeasing the franchise’s longtime quarterback heading into training camp, leaving Jordan Love as the team’s presumptive No. 1 quarterback for the time being.

Although there was little for the Packers to do when it came to executing a deal for Jones, the team’s fanbase and Rodgers himself won’t be pleased to see another star receiving talent join another franchise.

