Packers General Manager Has Troubling Update On Star OL David Bakhtiari

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Last Friday, the Green Bay Packers placed All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. On Wednesday morning, the team issued an update on his status.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst revealed that Bakhtiari had another knee procedure done this offseason.

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL in December of 2020. He played in just one game last season due to a lengthy recovery.

When Gutekunst was asked if Bakhtiari will be available for Week 1, he replied, "We're not going to put a timetable on it."

Even though Gutekunst won't put a timetable on Bakhtiari's return, he claims he's "cautiously optimistic" about this situation.

When healthy, Bakhtiari is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2013, he has been named an All-Pro five times.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Bakhtiari isn't the only offensive linemen dealing with an injury right now. Elgton Jenkins is currently recovering from an ACL injury.

The Packers' offensive line won't be at full strength for at least the first week of training camp.

Additional updates on Bakhtiari should be available as training camp progresses.