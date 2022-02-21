Packers General Manager Will Speak With Media On Wednesday

Once again the Green Bay Packers head into an offseason of some uncertainty, particularly regarding the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will be addressing things this week.

According to ESPN Packers insider Rob Demovsky, Gutekunst is going to hold an in-person press conference this Wednesday. The conference will be at noon CST (1 pm EST) at Lambeau Field.

Per the report, this conference is unlikely to address Rodgers’ decision with the team. Demovsky categorized this one as Gutekunst’s usual session ahead of the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.

But don’t be surprised if Combine questions fall way behind in the list of questions Gutekunst is likely to be asked. The first and majority of questions will likely center around Aaron Rodgers with maybe a sprinkle of Davante Adams questions.

The Packers are pretty much in the same position they were in last year: Aaron Rodgers is coming off an MVP campaign that ended short of winning the Super Bowl and may or may not be disgruntled with the team.

There have been reports that Rodgers is amenable to returning to the team. A contract extension that could keep him in Green Bay for the rest of his career could be on the table.

We probably won’t get much clarity on where things stand with Rodgers from Brian Gutekunst this Wednesday though. That won’t stop people from asking of course.

What will Gutekunst say at his presser?