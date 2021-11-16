Packers Get Devastating Injury News For Key Defensive Player

The Green Bay Packers aren’t just a team built on offense. Their defense has also lived up to its billing lately. However, it won’t be at full strength anymore.

The Packers received nightmarish injury news on pass rusher Whitney Mercilus on Monday night. The former Houston Texan suffered a torn bicep during the Seahawks game on Sunday night. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

The Texans released Mercilus earlier this season after failing to find a trade partner. Green Bay swooped in in a hurry and signed the veteran defensive player. He had his best performance as a Packers on Sunday night, registering three tackles and a sack.

The veteran outside linebacker will, unfortunately, be out for the remainder of the year.

Packers’ LB Whitney Mercilus, who brought added pass rush to Green Bay since the team signed him this season, tore his biceps Sunday and will miss the rest of this season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

Despite being a second-stringer, Whitney Mercilus received plenty of snaps for the Green Bay Packers in several games this season. He’ll be difficult to replace moving forward.

The good news is that, even without Mercilus, Green Bay still has one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Packers shutout Russell Wilson in his return from injury on Sunday night, winning a 17-0 ball-game.

Looking ahead, Green Bay is now preparing for an NFC North clash against the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday. After beating the Chargers on Sunday, Minnesota sits at 4-5 and second in the division behind the Packers.

The Packers can further their lead in the NFC North with a win against one of their bigger rivals.