Packers Get Huge Defensive Boost For Saturday’s Game

The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy at a time where a lot of their challengers in the NFL are struggling to stay that way. And their fortunes just got a big boost on defense ahead of their next game.

On Friday, the Packers announced that defensive lineman Kenny Clark has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He should be available for the team’s Saturday afternoon tilt against the Cleveland Browns.

Clark has 42 tackles with 4.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits this season. He was just voted to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons earlier this week.

Clark missed the Packers’ last game against the Baltimore Ravens due to COVID-19. Given that the Packers are in a tight battle for the top seed in the NFC, any and all reinforcements would be appreciated.

It’s official. Kenny Clark has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) December 24, 2021

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and are in sole possession of the top record in the NFL. If they win out, the Packers will secure the coveted top seed in the NFC, not to mention a third straight NFC North title.

Most important of all, the Packers are on the mend at key positions at a time where so many teams are struggling. This is the time of the year where the war of attrition takes over, and the Packers are weathering the storm better than most teams right now.

That’ll serve them well in the playoffs.

Will Kenny Clark make an impact for the Packers in his return if he plays this weekend?