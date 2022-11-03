Packers Get Promising News On Wide Receiver Christian Watson

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers in action during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Stu Forster/Getty Images

During the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, wide receiver Christian Watson suffered a head injury. The latest update on his status is promising.

Packers reporter Rob Demovsky pointed out that Watson was practicing in pads this Thursday afternoon.

Watson has not yet cleared the league's concussion protocol. That being said, practicing in pads is a step in the right direction.

If all goes well for Watson on Friday, there's a legitimate chance he'll be ready to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Watson was selected by the Packers in the second round of this year's draft. He has eight receptions for 64 yards this season.

Fellow rookie wideout Romeo Doubs has been far more productive thus far for Green Bay, hauling in 30 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers could use a breakout performance from Doubs or Watson this Sunday, especially if they want to keep up with the Lions' high-scoring offense.