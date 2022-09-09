Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game.

Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.

Tonyan had a breakout season for the Packers in 2020, hauling in 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Tonyan's 2021 season was cut short. Prior to going down with an ACL injury, the Indiana State product had 18 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite how serious Tonyan's injury was, the Packers signed him to a one-year contract in the offseason.

Tonyan could receive a long-term contract next offseason if he plays well this fall. His first test will be this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

With Lazard listed as doubtful, the Packers will need a strong performance from Tonyan.

We'll find out on Sunday if Tonyan is up for the challenge.