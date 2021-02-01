Packers GM Addresses The Aaron Rodgers, Rams Report

A report came out this past weekend that the Los Angeles Rams attempted to trade for Aaron Rodgers before acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

But Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst quickly made it clear that Rodgers is not available. Speaking to the media on Monday, Gutekunst said there was “no truth” to rumors that the Rams called about Rodgers over the weekend.

Gutekunst stated point-blank that he does not see any scenario in which he would be willing to trade Rodgers. “Absolutely not,” Gutekunst replied when asked.

Rodgers is coming off back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances with the Packers. He threw a league-leading 48 touchdowns in the regular season and is expected to win the NFL MVP award this year.

Asked Brian Gutekunst if he foresees any scenario in which he would be willing to trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason: "Absolutely not." So, there's your answer. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 1, 2021

But there’s a persistent belief that Aaron Rodgers is having a very hard time getting along with the Packers.

The team made the decision to draft QB Jordan Love with their first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Rodgers made it clear that he wanted the team to get him a wide receiver that could make plays.

That didn’t stop Rodgers from having a career-year though. Rodgers went 13-3 as a starter and clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Despite what the Packers brass is saying, the team really doesn’t have any commitments to Rodgers outside of the financial one.

Will Aaron Rodgers really finish his career with the Packers?