Packers GM Responds To Aaron Rodgers’ Rumored Demand

The back-and-forth between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers continued throughout NFL draft weekend, after reports revealed that the veteran quarterback wants out of the organization. More and more rumors have emerged, including one that the 2020 MVP wants one member of the team’s front office removed.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Rodgers won’t consider returning to the Packers if general manager Brian Gutekunst remains with the organization. The 37-year-old is reportedly willing to take “hardline options” to get what he wants, which includes holding out later this summer.

However, Gutekunst, who fielded questions about Rodgers all weekend, said he hasn’t heard anything about getting fired from the quarterback directly.

“Aaron hasn’t said anything like that to me and certainly hasn’t said anything publicly,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I think that’s a little unfair to put that on him. Certainly don’t like to hear those things, but no, nothing’s been communicated directly to me.”

The three-time MVP hasn’t addressed any of the rumors publicly, so it remains unclear exactly what he wants. Of course, it’s early in what seems to be the newest disgruntled quarterback saga, so the 37-year-old could be waiting for the right moment to speak out publicly.

However, while Rogers bides his time, the rest of the Packers organization is left to answer the latest rumors. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about the situation on Saturday.

“I can’t fathom [him] not being in Green Bay,” LaFleur said of Rodgers on Saturday. “That’s where my mind’s at. I don’t only love the player, but I love the person. I love working with him on a daily basis; I think we all do — from the players in that locker room to the coaching staff. Again, I don’t even want to let my mind go there.”

We’ll see how the Rodgers situation develops over the next few weeks.