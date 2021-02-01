Packers GM Has 2-Word Response To Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

With one veteran quarterback already on the move, speculation grows that Packers legend Aaron Rodgers may search for opportunities elsewhere this offseason.

However, the organization’s front office gave it’s more straightforward answer on Monday about holding onto the 37-year-old in 2021.

Green Bay Press-Gazette reporter Ryan Wood asked Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst if there was any scenario where he might be willing to deal Rodgers this offseason. His answer might’ve put trade rumors involving Green Bay’s franchise quarterback to bed.

“Absolutely not,” Gutekunst replied.

Asked Brian Gutekunst if he foresees any scenario in which he would be willing to trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason: "Absolutely not." So, there's your answer. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 1, 2021

The answer built off of the GM’s press conference where he re-affirmed the team’s commitment to Rodgers. He went as far as to say that the 37-year-old would be a major part of the Packers’ future.

“He’s going to be a part of our future,” Gutekunst said via Wood. “And we look forward to all the runs we’re going to be able to make here over the next few years.”

Gutekunst’s comments backed up remarks made last week by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Both sounded committed to keeping Rodgers in Green Bay, as they tried to soothe a disgruntled fanbase.

All of the drama began after the two-time MVP made cryptic remarks after the Packers’ loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. The defeat marked the second straight for Rodgers in the conference title game.

His comments implied that his future in Green Bay remained uncertain after the loss. If the first few weeks of the offseason, that sentiment proved to be the case for multiple quarterbacks around the league, not just Rodgers. With Matthew Stafford headed to Los Angeles and Deshaun Watson requesting a trade, the NFL seems to be experiencing a seismic shift.

If the Packers front office truly is still committed to their franchise quarterback, they’ll do everything possible to appease him the offseason. Green Bay clearly needs to make a few adjustments to get over the hump, but has consistently been one of the best teams in the conference with Rodgers under center.

With the 37-year-old’s best days waning, the Packers need to capitalize quickly or will watch their title window pass by.