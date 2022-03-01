Packers GM Has Surprising Admission On Aaron Rodgers Talk

There’s league-wide speculation that a number of teams have reached out to the Packers inquiring about Aaron Rodgers and the organization’s asking price to get him. According to Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, that’s simply not true.

Gutekunst revealed on Tuesday that not a single NFL GM has contacted him about a potential trade for Rodgers. Not one.

“Asked #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst how many GMs had nudged him to ask the price for QB Aaron Rodgers or told him to keep them in mind if he decides on a trade. ‘Not a one,’ he said. Really? Not one? ‘Not one,'” tweeted Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

We find this a bit hard to believe. It’s highly unlikely NFL teams haven’t come calling considering what’s transpired between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers over the past year or so.

Silverstein expects calls to ramp up in the coming week.

However, recent speculation indicates Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have smoothed things over and he wants to return to Green Bay next season.

In fact, NFL insider Benjamin Albright is confident Rodgers will be suiting up for the Packers next season.

Rodgers staying put in Green Bay would certainly be a bit of a disappointment after a year or so of so much speculation. But it appears to be trending that way.

Will Aaron Rodgers remain in Green Bay?