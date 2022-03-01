Packers GM Offers Potential Timeline For Aaron Rodgers Decision

The Green Bay Packers and rest of the NFL world are awaiting an answer from Aaron Rodgers. Luckily, we may only have to wait another two weeks.

During his NFL Scouting Combine press conference, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters he thinks he’ll get an answer from Rodgers before free agency opens on Mar. 16. That’s just 15 days from now.

“I would hope so, yeah,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN.com. “That’s obviously the start of the new league year. There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that. So that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then.”

With that being said, Aaron Rodgers isn’t expected to leave Green Bay.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington appeared on SportsCenter on Monday and said the momentum is leaning the Packers’ way right now.

“Based on all of my conversations over the last several weeks, whether it’s close to the Packers organization or people close to Rodgers, this still feel like the momentum is decisively leaning toward Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay,” Darlington said.

“This goes back to the day that they hired Tom Clements as the quarterbacks coach. That was the big one here. That was the first shoe to drop, essentially saying the Packers are going to do the things that Aaron Rodgers wants to happen.”

Will Aaron Rodgers be the Packers’ quarterback next season? We should find out within the next two weeks.