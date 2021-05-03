Packers GM Sends Clear Message About Aaron Rodgers

It’s been an interesting couple of days for Green Bay Packers fans to say the least. Ever since reports emerged that QB Aaron Rodgers was demanding a trade, the team has worked endlessly to put out the flames.

In a new interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made it very clear that the team is not actively moving Rodgers. He stated that the team has not spoken about a Rodgers trade with anyone and are actually trying to get him a contract extension.

“I had no [trade] discussions with any team,” Gutekunst said. “I received one call from a team Thursday night, after all the news came out. I said no. That was the end of the conversation.”

Rumors of Rodgers’ discontent with the organization began a year ago after the team drafted his presumed successor Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But the two set aside their differences for the 2020 season as Rodgers won the NFL MVP award and led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game.

Unfortunately, those rumors turned into full-on reports after the Packers lost the game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A good portion of the offseason has included reports and speculation about where Rodgers might go and how much it might cost to move him.

Through it all though, the Packers have maintained that Rodgers is their man. Even in the face of a report that Rodgers was demanding a trade, the Packers held their position firm.

Will the Packers reach an extension with Rodgers, or has he played his last down for Green Bay?