Packers GM Sends Clear Message About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

The Green Bay Packers seem to be doing all they can to assuage fans’ fears that Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team is bleak.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed Rodgers future in Green Bay. He stated that the Packers are looking forward to many more deep playoff runs with Rodgers in the years to come.

“He’s going to be a part of our future,” Gutekunst said. “And we look forward to all the runs we’re going to be able to make here over the next few years.”

Those words seem to echo what head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier today. LaFleur similarly declared that he expects Rodgers to be in Green Bay “for a long time.”

Brian Gutekunst on Aaron Rodgers: "He's going to be a part of our future, and we look forward to all the runs we're going to be able to make here over the next few years." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 1, 2021

Matt LaFleur reiterates Aaron Rodgers will be here "for a long time" as #Packers QB: "Is that a trick question? Absolutely. There's no doubt about it. You're talking about the guy who's going to win the MVP of the league. We're not in this position without him." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 1, 2021

Aaron Rodgers threw for a career-high 48 touchdowns as he led the Packers to the top seed in the NFC and a second-straight NFC Championship Game. But the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, extending their Super Bowl drought to 10 years.

There was a lot of speculation after the loss that Rodgers has been unhappy with the organization’s inability to give him more weapons. The fact that the team drafted QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft rather than a wide receiver, running back or even an offensive lineman likely didn’t sit well with him either.

Only Rodgers himself knows for sure though, and he’s not looking to rock the boat with the Packers.

If there is a move to be made by either side, it will be the Packers trying to move the soon-to-be three-time MVP.