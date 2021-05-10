Packers GM Shares Honest Admission On Jordan Love

As the Green Bay Packers‘ standoff with Aaron Rodgers continues, many are wondering if Jordan Love will be ready to take the reins if push comes to shove.

But in a recent interview with The Athletic, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst didn’t exactly give the most glowing endorsement of his 2020 first-round pick. He revealed that Love has “a long way to go” but the team still has confidence in him.

“He’s got a long way to go,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously we think the world of Jordan and where he’s going to grow and develop. I think it’s pretty early to be able to tell you that because obviously with no preseason games last year and just kind of the no-spring, but we have a lot of confidence in his talents, in his work ethic and where he’s going to go. But it’s a little early for that.”

That’s not what Packers fans want to hear given the reported state of things between the team and Rodgers. Using a first-round pick on a player who likely wouldn’t even need to start for a couple of years was a hard-enough pill to swallow.

But the team admitting that Love isn’t ready even with the threat of Rodgers leaving looming may be harder.

The only time Jordan Love has worn a Packers game jersey has been on picture day. Nobody knows how game-ready he is, not even his own head coach and general manager. On the 22-year-old’s awkward, no-win situation amid the Aaron Rodgers drama: https://t.co/RZYH8RnjFS — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 10, 2021

Jordan Love was a superstar at Utah State. He dazzled NFL scouts with his arm talent while throwing for 8,600 yards and 60 touchdowns for the Aggies. The Packers saw their successor to Rodgers, and took him with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But rather than prove the Packers right, Rodgers proved he’s still one of the best. He had an MVP season and took the Packers to the NFC Championship Game.

But after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers’ future with the team became unclear. And with the way things are going, the likelihood that Rodgers ever suits up for the Packers again gets lower.

Will we see Jordan Love start for the Packers in 2021?