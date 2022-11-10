Packers Had 3 Big Returns At Practice On Thursday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown run with David Bakhtiari #69 in the 2nd quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers received encouraging news this Thursday regarding a few key contributors on offense.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Sammy Watkins all returned to practice this afternoon.

Rodgers has been resting on Wednesdays because of a right thumb injury. He's expected to play this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bakhtiari and Watkins have been nursing knee injuries. The latter had just one reception in the team's loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

At this stage in the season, the Packers are facing a do-or-die situation. Another loss would essentially end their chances of making a miraculous comeback in the NFC North, especially with the Vikings playing so well.

If the Packers are going to knock off the Cowboys this Sunday, they'll need Rodgers, Bakhtiari and the rest of the crew to be at their best.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Packers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.