Look: Packers Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers are fresh off a 45-point performance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. At 10-3, the NFC North leaders are one of the best teams in the league and still aren’t at all full strength.

And that win came before the Packers got some welcome news on the injury front Wednesday.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari was back on the practice field in Green Bay this afternoon. The 30-year-old All-Pro hasn’t played this season after tearing his ACL in the midst of the team’s 2020 season last New Year’s Eve.

The Packers shared a video from their social media account to commemorate the moment when Bakhtiari took to the practice field on Wednesday. Take a look:

The Packers also shared a video of Bakhtiari going through individual drills while at practice. Reporters that were at the portion of practice open to the media confirmed that the left tackle participated in that section of the workout.

Bakhtiari is a focal point of the Packers offensive front and has been one of the major reasons for the team’s success in recent years. The unit hasn’t quite been the same without him this season, but should be getting him back before the most important time of the year.

Green Bay has managed to get along just fine without Baktiari through the first 14 weeks of the 2021 season. The Packers are tied atop the NFC with four games to play.

That being said, Bakhtiari would be a welcome addition to an injury-plagued roster. With star quarterback Aaron Rodgers battling a painful toe injury, Green Bay will want the group around him to be as healthy as possible before the playoffs.

Bakhtiari could be the next important piece to return to action ahead of a Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.