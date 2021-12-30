Packers Had Surprise Return At Practice On Thursday

Just under three weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers made the tough decision to place wide receiver Randall Cobb on injured reserve.

Cobb underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury about a month ago. While it seemed like he might be done for the rest of the regular season, Cobb isn’t most wide receivers.

On Thursday afternoon, the veteran wideout made a surprise return to the practice field. Video showed Cobb running a route and catching a pass.

“A surprise here in Green Bay: Randall Cobb is back at practice after having core muscle surgery about a month ago,” Packers insider Matt Schneidman said. “He’s been designated to return off IR. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also back (first one in this video) from the reserve/COVID-19 list.”

The 31-year-old receiver was second on the team in receiving with 28 catches for 375 yards when he went down with the injury. He was also tied with Davante Adams for receiving touchdowns (5).

After a few weeks on the shelf, though, he’s been passed by Marquez Valdes-Scantling in receiving yards and Allen Lazard tied him with five touchdowns.

We’ll have to wait and see if he can get back on the field soon.