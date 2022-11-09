Packers Had Troubling Injury Report On Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's bad enough that the Green Bay Packers are playing poorly and have lost five games in a row. In addition to that, they're also banged up.

Green Bay put out its Wednesday injury report moments ago, and it's an eventful one. Ten players did not participate, with six others practicing on a limited basis.

The only player on the report who practiced in full was wide receiver Christian Watson.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is dealing with an ailing right thumb, was among those who didn't practice. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, who were injured in Sunday's loss to Detroit, also sat out, while running back Aaron Jones was limited after hurting his ankle last weekend.

Defensive lineman Rashan Gary, another non-participant, is out for the season after tearing his ACL against the Lions.

Green Bay will have to hope some of these men who are hurting will be able to play come Sunday. If not, the Packers will have a skeleton crew available in a must-win game.

Dallas and Green Bay will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.