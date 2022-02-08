On Tuesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers officially announced the team has a new special teams coordinator.

Head coach Matt LaFleur went after the biggest name on the market and came away a winner. He and the Packers reached a new deal with former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia was in the running for the Raiders head coaching job. He even received an interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching vacancy, but wasn’t able to land either job.

However, he wasn’t on the open market for long. He interviewed with several teams for special teams coordinator roles, including the Chicago Bears, before signing with the Packers.

Of course, the hire wouldn’t be complete without a few jokes about the Packers’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers – in part thanks to a blocked punt.

“This is surprising news in that I would’ve expected any attempted hire by the Packers special teams to get blocked,” one fan said.

Needless to say, Packers fans are thrilled with the news.

“Maybe the most celebrated special teams coordinator hire in recent NFL history is now official,” another person said.

Other fans couldn’t help but poke fun at LaFleur and the Packers’ inability to make the Super Bowl.

“A rare February W for Matt LaFleur and co,” the fan said.

Bisaccia should help sure up a weak unit from the 2021 season.