Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the team to Arizona. That’s not a great sign for his availability tomorrow.

Even though Adams will not travel with the Packers to Arizona, that doesn’t mean he has been ruled out for Week 8.

Adams could, in theory, travel on his own to Arizona on Thursday afternoon if he receives two negative COVID-19 tests. The odds of him playing aren’t great, obviously, but at least the door hasn’t been slammed shut yet.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Adams isn’t the only important member of their team dealing with issues on the COVID-19 front.

On Tuesday, the Packers placed fourth-year wideout Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lazard is reportedly not vaccinated and will have to quarantine for five days, which means he’ll miss Thursday’s game.

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is also out for this game. His duties will be split between defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jerry Gray and inside linebackers coach coach Kirk Olivadotti.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Packers game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.