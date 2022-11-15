Packers Have Made Roster Decision On Randall Cobb

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Randall Cobb #18 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers' receiving corps could receive a boost fairly soon. On Tuesday, the team officially designated Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve.

Cobb was placed on injured reserve in October due to a left ankle injury.

By designating Cobb to return from injured reserve, the Packers have opened up a 21-day window for him to rejoin the roster.

Prior to injuring his ankle, Cobb had 18 receptions for 257 yards. He's considered Green Bay's most reliable receiver in the slot.

Cobb's return could potentially help an offense that showed signs of progress in the passing game against the Dallas Cowboys.

This past weekend, the Packers received a breakout performance from rookie wideout Christian Watson. He hauled in four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers should provide a new update on Cobb later this week. His status for Week 11 is currently up in the air.