Packers Have Reportedly Released A Veteran Cornerback

The Quinton Dunbar era in Green Bay has already come to an end.

The Packers signed Dunber, the veteran cornerback, to their practice squad last week. It was short-lived.

Green Bay released Dunbar from its practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced. He’s now immediately available for the taking, should another NFL team want to take a chance on him.

Here’s what the Packers had to say about their latest roster moves:

"The Green Bay Packers have signed LB Aaron Adeoye to the practice squad and released CB Quinton Dunbar from the practice squad. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst."

Quinton Dunbar last played in an NFL game during the 2020 season. He started six games for the Seattle Seahawks and totaled 30 tackles and one pick. He had spent the previous five seasons with the Washington Football Team.

Dunbar is now a free agent. It’s probably only a matter of time before he’s picked up by another NFL team.

The Packers, meanwhile, are off to a 5-1 start to the 2021 season. They’ve won five straight since losing to the Saints in blowout fashion in Week 1. Most recently, Green Bay took care of business and beat the Chicago Bears 24-14 this past Sunday.

Looking ahead, the Packers will clash with the Washington Football Team. In Week 8, they’ll take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.