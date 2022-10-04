Packers Have Signed Player Off Saints Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 02: A general view of Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have poached an experienced linebacker from the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

Green Bay added Eric Wilson to its active roster this afternoon. The sixth-year pro was waived by New Orleans in the summer before being added to the practice squad before the regular season.

Wilson split time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans last season. In 14 games, he recorded 48 tackles on defense and special teams and also intercepted a pass.

Wilson, 28, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017.

With the Vikings, Wilson made 64 appearances and started 25 games. He amassed 234 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Wilson will help shore up depth in the Packers' linebacking corps and should contribute on special teams.

Green Bay (3-1) will take on the 3-1 New York Giants in London this Sunday.