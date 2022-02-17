The Green Bay Packers are really serious about keeping Aaron Rodgers around, and it goes beyond their reported intentions to pay him more than any other quarterback.

Green Bay is also reportedly set to hire former offensive coordinator Tom Clements as their new quarterbacks coach. Clements, who was an assistant with the Packers from 2006-16, is a Rodgers favorite.

From 2006-11, Clements was Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach before a three-year stint as offensive coordinator. He was the team’s assistant head coach in 2015 and 2016.

Clements last worked in the NFL as the pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and 2020. News of his impending hire is being met with people now expecting Rodgers to be back in Green Bay for the 2022 season.

If Rodgers were to play elsewhere next season, the Denver Broncos seem to be the most popular option. Denver actually hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as its new head coach, with ex-Green Bay tight ends coach Justin Outten following Hackett to become the Broncos’ offensive coordinator.

Both of those moves were likely made in part with the hope of luring Rodgers to Colorado, but it looks like that task will be tougher than anticipated.