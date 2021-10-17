Packers Get Huge Boost Before Sunday’s Bears Game

The Green Bay Packers have managed to get off to a 4-1 start, despite a handful of injuries to the team’s offensive line. Thankfully for Aaron Rodgers and company, the Packers will get one of their most important pieces up front back for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

According to Ari Meirov, Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins will be active for the first time since Week 2 this afternoon. The Packers are expected to plug him in at left tackle, where he’ll face a tough test against the Bears defensive front.

Jenkins, 25, has been sidelined with an ankle injury that he sustained during the early part of the year, but when healthy he’s been one of the most reliable blockers in the NFL. The Packers selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he’s already paid dividends, making the NFC Pro Bowl team in his second season.

Jenkins and the Packers offensive line will need to be sharp Sunday against one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. The Bears received some positive injury news of their own before kick off that pass-rusher Khalil Mack and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will both be available to take the field against Green Bay.

Sunday’s game between the two rivals has some major early season ramifications in the NFC North. If the Packers win, they can extend their lead in the division up to two games. If the Bears come out on top, they’ll be in the driver’s seat atop the standings headed into Week 7.

Packers-Bears kicks off at Soldier Field in Chicago at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.