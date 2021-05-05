The Spun

Packers Insider Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Called GM In Text Messages

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It is abundantly clear by now that there is no love lost between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

As if we needed any more evidence of this, longtime NFL scribe Bob McGinn reportedly provided it this morning. In an article recapping the Packers’ 2021 draft class, McGinn casually dropped a bombshell about text messages Rodgers allegedly sent teammates about Gutekunst.

In the texts, Rodgers reportedly referred to Gutekunst as “Jerry Krause,” the former general manager of the Chicago Bulls who was disdained by Michael Jordan during his time with the team. Watch “The Last Dance” if you need some more background on this reference.

Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne, who used to cover the Packers full-time, confirmed the existence of the Krause texts.

The situation in Green Bay appears beyond reconciliation, especially as long as Gutekunst is the general manager. We’re not sure if firing him means Rodgers will stay, but it certainly doesn’t look like he has any intention of continuing with the Packers as long as the 43-year-old executive remains in place.

Gutekunst, who began his tenure with the Packers in 1998 as a scout, has been the team’s GM since 2018 and is of course responsible for the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last year.


