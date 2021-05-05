It is abundantly clear by now that there is no love lost between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

As if we needed any more evidence of this, longtime NFL scribe Bob McGinn reportedly provided it this morning. In an article recapping the Packers’ 2021 draft class, McGinn casually dropped a bombshell about text messages Rodgers allegedly sent teammates about Gutekunst.

In the texts, Rodgers reportedly referred to Gutekunst as “Jerry Krause,” the former general manager of the Chicago Bulls who was disdained by Michael Jordan during his time with the team. Watch “The Last Dance” if you need some more background on this reference.

Not a fun read for Packers fans here… https://t.co/vddhzhPw5Q pic.twitter.com/pPkHwKwQvT — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 5, 2021

Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne, who used to cover the Packers full-time, confirmed the existence of the Krause texts.

Yep, can confirm those Krause texts are absolutely true. https://t.co/ltecLScTW7 — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 5, 2021

The situation in Green Bay appears beyond reconciliation, especially as long as Gutekunst is the general manager. We’re not sure if firing him means Rodgers will stay, but it certainly doesn’t look like he has any intention of continuing with the Packers as long as the 43-year-old executive remains in place.

Gutekunst, who began his tenure with the Packers in 1998 as a scout, has been the team’s GM since 2018 and is of course responsible for the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last year.