Packers Insider Details What Team’s Latest Coaching Hire Means For Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers insider Rob Demovsky isn’t sold on Aaron Rodgers automatically coming back just because Tom Clements is returning to the team.

Clements is coming out of retirement to rejoin the team as the quarterback’s coach after he originally retired a few years ago. He coached Rodgers from 2006-16 and was his quarterback’s coach and then his offensive coordinator.

Demovsky also confirmed that Clements isn’t coming out of retirement just to coach Jordan Love next season.

“Ryan, it comes down to this. A 68-year-old coach with no ties to Matt Lafleur or this coaching staff isn’t coming out of retirement to coach Jordan Love,” Demovsky said. “However, a source told me yesterday that this is not a guarantee that Rodgers is coming back, just a hope that it’s another thing that will convince him to do so.”

Demovsky then went on to say that even though Rodgers hasn’t been coached by Clements since 2016, he’s still someone that Rodgers brings up fairly often.

They have a fairly close relationship, though it’s still unknown when Rodgers will make his decision.

The Packers are prepared to do whatever it takes to bring him back as they believe they can win another ring with him at the helm.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.