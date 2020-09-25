Packers Insider Has Injury Update On Star WR Davante Adams

Green Bay’s offense has come out of the gate firing on all cylinders this season, but it could be without its top wideout this weekend against New Orleans. During the team’s win over Detroit in Week 2, Davante Adams tweaked his hamstring.

Matt LaFleur told reporters that Adams wanted to return to action against the Lions, which led many people to believe that he’d be fine for Week 3. However, the Pro Bowl wideout hasn’t practiced at all this week.

Adams did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday’s practice for the Packers. And although the final injury report for the week hasn’t been revealed just yet, Adams was reportedly a non-participant in practice this Friday as well.

Packers reporter Matt Schneidman said that Adams was jogging on the side during warmups on Friday, but he wasn’t actually practicing with the team.

Elgton Jenkins and Josiah Deguara were also not practicing this afternoon.

Packers not practicing today: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), LG Elgton Jenkins (a new DNP) and TE Josiah Deguara (ankle). Adams was jogging on the side during warmups. P JK Scott returned to practice after missing yesterday for personal reasons. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 25, 2020

Not having Adams for this weekend’s showdown with the Saints would be a tough pill to swallow. To be fair though, the Saints are also expected to be without their best wide receiver. All signs point to Michael Thomas sitting out for the second-straight week.

If the Packers are without Adams this Sunday, the pressure will be on Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to step up in his absence.

The Packers will announce Adams’ status for Week 3 later today.