Packers Insider Has New Injury Update For WR Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the most dominant receivers in the game – when healthy.

Unfortunately, he might not be healthy enough to play this weekend. The star wide receiver said he suffered an ankle injury during the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It’s definitely not a 9-1-1, but it’s something we had to pay attention to for sure,” Adams said after practice on Thursday afternoon. Just a day after his comments, the Packers received some tough news.

He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but was downgraded on Thursday. The star wide receiver did not practice on Thursday, just a few days before the team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Davante Adams (ankle) was downgraded from a limited participant in practice yesterday to a DNP today. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 19, 2020

Adams started the 2020 season with a Herculean effort against the Minnesota Vikings. He racked up 14 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns to prove he’s one of the best in the game.

He suffered an injury during the second game of the season. That cost him nearly a full month of action before he returned on October 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adams has at least 150 receiving yards in three games this season. Over the past four games, the star wide receiver has racked up seven receiving touchdowns.

However, it’s starting to sound like he might not be able to suit up this weekend in a battle of playoff-caliber teams.