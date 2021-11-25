Packers Insider Has Thursday Update On Star QB Aaron Rodgers

The biggest story in the NFL this week involves Aaron Rodgers‘ toe injury. Earlier this week, the Packers quarterback opened up about his injury and how it occurred.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers debunked the idea that he has “COVID toe.” He actually showed his fractured toe on a Zoom call while calling out the disinformation that was spread on social media.

“I’m glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions of my foot here, so if I have enough room on this camera, let me see if I can,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “Oh, oh there’s no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise. No, that’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe.”

Although he’s not dealing with “COVID toe,” Rodgers still has to reduce his workload at practice. ESPN insider Rob Demovsky reported that Rodgers was not practicing this Thursday afternoon.

No Aaron Rodgers (toe) again today but a second straight day of work for Aaron Jones (knee), who slipped once in the snow but seemed fine. pic.twitter.com/PAbuprJGmH — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 25, 2021

Rodgers’ status for Week 12 will be released on Friday.

It’s not all bad news for the Packers this Thursday. Star tailback Aaron Jones was practicing for the second straight day. He missed last Sunday’s game against the Vikings due to a knee injury.

The Packers will take on the Rams this Sunday in a potential NFC Championship Game preview.