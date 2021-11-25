The Spun

Packers Insider Has Thursday Update On Star QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers at training camp in Green Bay.ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - JULY 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers works out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 28, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The biggest story in the NFL this week involves Aaron Rodgers‘ toe injury. Earlier this week, the Packers quarterback opened up about his injury and how it occurred.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers debunked the idea that he has “COVID toe.” He actually showed his fractured toe on a Zoom call while calling out the disinformation that was spread on social media.

“I’m glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions of my foot here, so if I have enough room on this camera, let me see if I can,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “Oh, oh there’s no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise. No, that’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe.”

Although he’s not dealing with “COVID toe,” Rodgers still has to reduce his workload at practice. ESPN insider Rob Demovsky reported that Rodgers was not practicing this Thursday afternoon.

Rodgers’ status for Week 12 will be released on Friday.

It’s not all bad news for the Packers this Thursday. Star tailback Aaron Jones was practicing for the second straight day. He missed last Sunday’s game against the Vikings due to a knee injury.

The Packers will take on the Rams this Sunday in a potential NFC Championship Game preview.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.