Packers Insider Shares His Honest Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Just about everyone has their own ideas on what will happen to Aaron Rodgers in the future if he doesn’t come back to the Green Bay Packers soon. But a Packers insider who knows the team might have a better indicator than most of us.

Appearing on ESPN Radio Chicago today, ESPN Packers insider Rob Demovsky had a blunt prediction about Rodgers’ future in Green Bay. He believes that Rodgers won’t ever play for the Packers again and thinks the three-time MVP is “too dug in” to return.

Day after day, Demovsky’s insight feels more and more like it’s right on the money. Mandatory minicamps begin next week and nobody knows whether Rodgers will be there. His head coach certainly doesn’t.

There have been no meaningful updates from the Packers on Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team for months. Aside from denying some trade rumors in April, both sides have been quiet on where they stand right now.

Rob Demovsky just said on Kap & Hood that he does not think Rodgers will ever play for GB again. Thinks he’s too dug in. Wow. #Bears — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) June 3, 2021

Aaron Rodgers began openly questioning his future in Green Bay after losing the NFC Championship Game in January.

In the months that followed, all kinds of rumors and reports have emerged over the fraying relationship between the two sides. While it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where they began, we’re only a few days away from it starting to have real consequences.

Rodgers stands to lose thousands if he doesn’t report to mandatory OTAs on Tuesday. And training camp is just around the corner.

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers really heading towards a divorce?