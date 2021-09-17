Former Packers RB Makes Interesting Comparison For Sunday’s Game

After spending the last four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, running back Jamaal Williams joined the Detroit Lions this past offseason. And he faces his former team this Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Williams had a unique comparison for what it’s like to face his former team. Per the Detroit Free Press, he compared it to seeing an ex-girlfriend when he already has a new one.

“Like that ex-girlfriend, shoot, I got to go,” Williams said. “But I got a rebound, it was the Lions, they picked me up. Now they feeding me good, taking me to dinners. Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

That’s an… interesting comparison to say the least. But Williams clearly has no love lost for the team that let him go this past offseason.

Jamaal Williams was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He quickly found a big role in the Packers roster, starting seven games as a rookie and finishing the year with 818 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.

Williams proved to be a reliable receiving threat out of the backfield too. He had at least 200 receiving yards in each of his four seasons in Green Bay.

But despite maintaining a steady workload, the Packers chose not to re-sign Williams after the 2020 season, after handing starter Aaron Jones a significant contract.

He joined the Detroit Lions and had a solid debut for them, recording 110 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Week 1.

Will Jamaal Williams enjoy his revenge game against the Packers this weekend? The two NFC North teams play on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.

