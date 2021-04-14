The Green Bay Packers have a massive decision to make in the next few months about quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ contract situation.

Rodgers is currently under contract through 2023. He carries a cap hit of over $37 million for 2021 and a base salary of more than $14 million.

After the Packers traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love during the 2020 NFL draft, some suggested that spelled the end for Rodgers. However, coming off of an MVP season, it might be tough to get rid of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

One former Packers star thinks the two sides are headed for a nasty divorce. Charles Woodson suggested Rodgers probably won’t make it to the end of his current contract with Green Bay.

He thinks the two sides will eventually run into a contract dispute that will effectively end their time together.

.@ProFootballHOF and #Packers legend @CharlesWoodson told The @ZachGelb Show that he believes things will eventually get nasty between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Full Zach Gelb Show chat with Charles Woodson here: https://t.co/nhTQhG0Rwj pic.twitter.com/JzVDoSScak — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) April 13, 2021

Woodson isn’t the first – and he won’t be the last – person to suggest Rodgers’ time with the Packers is coming to an end.

A common thought from those around NFL circles is that Rodgers will play for the Packers in 2021. However, the team will then decide to move on from the future Hall of Fame quarterback before the 2022 season kicks off.

It’s difficult to imagine a team would move on from a quarterback the caliber of Aaron Rodgers. And yet, everyone seems to think it will happen in the near future.