Packers Lineman Has A Telling Comment On QB Aaron Rodgers

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers made the most surprising pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Packers traded up four spots to draft former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Instead of finding a wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay may have found his replacement.

Immediately after the pick, fans and analysts alike wondered what Rodgers was thinking when the Packers made the pick. Well, one Packers star weighed in with his own thoughts.

“Let me tell y’all something right now: Look out!” Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari said during the ‘Draft-A-Thon’ LIVE show. “Aaron is about to be on fire.”

“Look, he’s already great when he is just chill,” Bakhtiari explained. “But when I’ve seen him when he gets riled up … Wooo! Getting my hair raised up right now, thinking about this.”

Check it out.

#Packers LT David Bakhtiari on Draft-A-Thon about his QB: “Look. Out. Aaron Rodgers is about to be on fire. … I got my hair raised up just thinking about it.” 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/wJxCD2Clbr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Bakhtiari is clearly fired up about what a pissed off Aaron Rodgers can do in the 2020 season.

Packers fans hope Rodgers can elevate his play from the past few seasons. He had a “down” year in 2019, but still led the Packers to a 13-3 record and an NFC title game appearance.

Will Rodgers light up the league during the 2020 season?