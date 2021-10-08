Packers Lose Starting Offensive Lineman Before Game vs. Bengals

Unfortunately for Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers are expected to be shorthanded in the trenches this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Friday afternoon, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that rookie center Josh Myers will not play this Sunday due to a finger issue.

“He’ll be out this week,” LaFleur said of Myers. “I don’t think it will be anything long term.”

Myers has not missed a snap on offense this season for Green Bay, proving to be a reliable offensive lineman in just his first year in the NFL.

With Myers out for this Sunday’s game, the Packers will need to either start Jake Hanson or Lucas Patrick at center.

Myers isn’t the only offensive lineman for the Packers who is dealing with an injury this week. Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is officially listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Jenkins has been such an important piece for Green Bay’s offense because of his versatility. He normally plays left guard, but he has been starting at left tackle this season since David Bakhtiari is still recovering from his torn ACL.

If Packers are without both Myers and Jenkins this Sunday, Rodgers may face constant pressure from Bengals defensive ends Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson.