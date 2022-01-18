Packers Have 1 Notable Absence At Practice Today

The Green Bay Packers nearly had their entire roster at practice this afternoon. There was just one notable absence: left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari, who missed the 2020 playoffs and the first 16 games of 2021 after tearing his ACL in practice, returned to the field for the regular season finale against Detroit on January 9. He started and played 27 snaps in a 37-30 loss.

Fans shouldn’t be too worried about the two-time All-Pro not being out there today either. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Bakhtiari is resting for “load management.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chandon Sullivan both practicing after missing time last week. Za’Darius Smith, Billy Turner, Jaire Alexander, Randall Cobb, Whitney Mercilus, Josh Myers all practicing. No Bakhtiari, but LaFleur said no reason for concern and that it’s load management. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 18, 2022

Despite having several key contributors miss time with injuries, the Packers went 13-4 and earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed this year. Now, it’s possible that all of those injured players will be back for this weekend’s playoff game.

LaFleur said earlier today that pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander will practice today and he is “hopeful” both will be available on Saturday night. Smith hasn’t played since Week 1, while Alexander has been out since Week 4.

Green Bay will host the San Francisco 49ers in a divisional round game at Lambeau Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.