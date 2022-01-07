Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Rodgers For Season Finale

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the playoffs.

Since the Packers will receive a first-round bye for this year’s playoffs, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have to rest in Week 18. In fact, he’ll actually start this Sunday’s game.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Rodgers will start during this Friday’s news conference. He’ll then have to decide during the game when to make a change at quarterback.

“I don’t think he needs to play,” LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I think he wants to play and keep the momentum going.”

It’s not that surprising to hear that Rodgers will start the final game of the regular season.

Following the Packers’ win over the Vikings in Week 17, Rodgers expressed his desire to play in the regular-season finale.

“There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when we started to project and think if we could get the one seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest, but I’m going to play next week and I expect Davante [Adams] to play and our guys to play, so we’re looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye,” Rodgers said, via NFL.com.

Kickoff for the Lions-Packers game is at 1 p.m. ET.