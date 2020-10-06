Packers Make Decision On Fans At Lambeau Field

Before the NFL season even began, the Green Bay Packers announced that fans wouldn’t be allowed to attend their first couple of home games. Now that we’re officially done with the first month of the season, the historic franchise has provided an update on its fan policy.

Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area, Green Bay has put an indefinite hold on hosting fans at Lambeau Field.

This is a tough blow for the Packers, especially since they have one of the best fan bases in the NFL. However, it’s a decision the organization had to make.

“We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.”

#Packers announce indefinite hold on hosting fans for games at Lambeau Field this season 📰 https://t.co/hwID0pPJZE — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 6, 2020

Murphy also had a message for fans that desperately want to visit Lambeau Field in the future.

“We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we’ll be able to experience games in person.”

Green Bay will monitor COVID-19 cases and the hospitalization rate in Wisconsin to see if it can host fans later this year.

For now, Packers fans will have to enjoy their 4-0 team from a distance.